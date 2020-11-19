Labour Archive Page Shares Photo Of Robert Abela… But It’s Actually Freddie Mercury
Prime Minister Robert Abela is truly revered in certain parts of the country, but one archive page has elevated the nation’s leader to the status of a proper rock star.
There are few singers as famous as Queen’s Freddie Mercury, especially following the release of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018. His trademark teeth and upper lip are unique and iconic – unless you bring in Malta’s very own Robert Abela, of course.
A picture of Mercury meeting Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour is the stuff of legend – but according to the Facebook page Mill-Arkivji tal-Partit Laburista, that isn’t Mercury in the pic.
It all started when Maltese meme page Ritratti Leġġendarji shared the photo about a month ago with a typical joke description.
People loved the visual similarities between a young Abela and Mercury – but when the archive page stepped in, Mercury was officially booted.
The post garnered over 100 likes before someone realised that was, in fact, one of the most famous musicians in modern history, and removed it from their page… but not before people noticed.
Folks: If you ever find yourself seeing Robert Abela’s face in vintage photos, maybe take a break from politics for a week?