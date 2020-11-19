Labour Archive Page Shares Photo Of Robert Abela… But It’s Actually Freddie Mercury

Prime Minister Robert Abela is truly revered in certain parts of the country, but one archive page has elevated the nation’s leader to the status of a proper rock star.

There are few singers as famous as Queen’s Freddie Mercury, especially following the release of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018. His trademark teeth and upper lip are unique and iconic – unless you bring in Malta’s very own Robert Abela, of course.

A picture of Mercury meeting Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour is the stuff of legend – but according to the Facebook page Mill-Arkivji tal-Partit Laburista, that isn’t Mercury in the pic.

It all started when Maltese meme page Ritratti Leġġendarji shared the photo about a month ago with a typical joke description.