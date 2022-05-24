Recruitment Day Ready: One Of Malta’s Largest Brands Is Looking For You

Whether this would be your debut into the working world or another step on your journey to success, one of the island’s largest brands is opening its arms to new recruits. Looking to fill a number of positions from supermarket personnel to head office roles, Lidl is dedicating a whole day to meeting new faces and networking with you. This large, international brand offers job security in a solid and structured company with dedicated training plans to ensure you are well prepared to fulfil your potential. The company is continuously expanding, providing development opportunities in an environment which is demanding yet pleasant and characterised by diverse work activities which help integrate the team both in and out of work hours.

Do you live in Malta or Gozo? Mark the 4th of June on your calendar as that’s when the Lidl team will be spending a day at the Corinthia Hotel at St. George’s Bay eager to receive your CV. Job openings include both full and part-time positions with roles varying from sales assistant, sales supervisor, warehouse assistant, warehouse supervisors, senior accountant and a front office assistant. Providing you with the tools to succeed, Lidl will help pave the way to a brighter future.

If none of these jobs feel like a match for your skillset, you can still head on down to their recruitment day with your CV in hand. Lidl are completely open to meeting people and establishing that relationship will pave the way for future opportunities. Taking place between 9am and 5pm, you have plenty of time to pop in for a visit and meet your future workmates. If you are already committed on the day but still want to apply, you can do so by heading on over to their recruitment website. Here you’ll find all of the job openings, which basis they are being offered on, and what awaits you if you decide to start this chapter with Lidl. If you believe that quality is better than quantity and that teamwork really does make the dream work, then starting your career at Lidl is the perfect step for you. Tag someone who’s looking for a job in Malta!