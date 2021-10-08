Light At The End Of The Tunnel? Charmaine Gauci Appears At Non-COVID-19 Related Event Encouraging People To Leave The House

Is this the clearest sign yet that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be a thing of the past?

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci, the main go-to person for everything Covid-related in Malta, has participated in a government event that has absolutely nothing to do with the pandemic.

Indeed, the event actually encourages people to leave the house and engage in physical exercise around parks.

An initiative by Parks Malta, Parks Fitness encourages the general public to do exercises in parks around Malta through videos published on a new website that are accessible through QR codes at parks.