Light At The End Of The Tunnel? Charmaine Gauci Appears At Non-COVID-19 Related Event Encouraging People To Leave The House
Is this the clearest sign yet that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be a thing of the past?
Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci, the main go-to person for everything Covid-related in Malta, has participated in a government event that has absolutely nothing to do with the pandemic.
Indeed, the event actually encourages people to leave the house and engage in physical exercise around parks.
An initiative by Parks Malta, Parks Fitness encourages the general public to do exercises in parks around Malta through videos published on a new website that are accessible through QR codes at parks.
During a press conference at St. Clement Park in Żabbar, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli urged people to move away from the mentality that parks are only there for picnics.
“With today’s initiative, we are combining physical activity with that of mental health, as we are encouraging the public to use these parks for physical activity,” Dalli said. “Parks Fitness will be providing exercises which vary from beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.”
Gauci hailed the initiative as one that promotes mental health and physical activity.
“As the Superintendence for Public Health, it is our role to support healthy lifestyles, to invest in quality of life and to encourage the public to adopt a healthy lifestyle,” she said. “With today’s initiative, we will be promoting a better quality of life through safer open spaces.”
It was a far cry from Gauci’s previous daily press conferences about COVID-19 numbers encouraging people to stay at home. Hopefully it can be interpreted as a sign that she now has enough time on her hands to deal with non-pandemic related issues and that the worst is therefore over.
Can you see the light at the end of the tunnel?