Locally Renowned Athlete Fabio Spiteri Upset After University Racetrack Filled With Parked Cars

While trying to go for a jog around the race track at University, Fabio couldn’t help but notice the cars that were parked in the middle. He posted on social media sarcastically saying

Fabio Spiteri earlier this year completed his goal of cycling 970km around Sicily in less than 48 hours, becoming the second-fastest in the world to complete it.

Locally Renowned Athlete Fabio Spiteri was left upset after trying to go for a jog in the University race track only to find it filled with parked cars.

“Came to run at the state of the art university track only to find it being used as a car park.”

Fabio Spiteri then moved on to express how if cars are to park in this track, then while he or any other athletes decided to use the track, they will be inhaling exhaust as they do so.

“Let’s inhale some exhaust. Yes, let’s promote sports.”

This comes in light of the recently updated COVID-19 measures, which are now allowing seated events to take place for up to 300 people, given that they have received their vaccination.

Although graduands will now be graduating at the Sir Temi Zammit Hall, their guests will still not be permitted within the same venue and will be following from a white tent nearby via live stream.

Naturally, the white tents are being built outside in the ground of the University taking up parking spaces, which is probably why it’s resulting in people parking in the race track.