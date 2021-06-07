Lovin Local? Save The Date For The Malta Artisan Markets This Sunday

If you’re a fan of high-quality local arts and crafts as well as mouth-watering homemade food, you can’t miss out on the Malta Artisan Markets. Artists, craftspeople and enterprising individuals will gather to showcase their brilliant and delicious work.

Returning to its opening venue, the inaugural Malta Artisan Markets of the year are taking place the at the unique historical Couvre Porte in Birgu on Sunday 13th June. Creatives connect with an increasing community of local-lovers at the birthplace of the markets.

Stroll around between 10am and 6pm to admire over forty-five stalls with local artisanal products and crafts.

A decade after the first-ever market, the Malta Artisan Markets have taken place over thirty times in some of Malta’s most historically unique locations. Highlights include the Maria Rose Vineyards in Attard, Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar and Fort St. Elmo in Valletta.