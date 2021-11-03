Malta Is In For A Humid Night As Humidity Levels Are Currently At 100%

Malta is in for a super humid night, as relative humidity levels are currently at a whopping 100% all over the Maltese islands.

The island is used to high levels of humidity, but reaching 100% across the entire island is quite a rare feat.

“The levels of relative humidity are at 100% all over the Maltese Islands. The air around our islands will continue to feel like a steam bath over the next couple of days,” Malta Islands Weather said in a Facebook post.