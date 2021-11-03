د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Is In For A Humid Night As Humidity Levels Are Currently At 100%

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta is in for a super humid night, as relative humidity levels are currently at a whopping 100% all over the Maltese islands.

The island is used to high levels of humidity, but reaching 100% across the entire island is quite a rare feat.

“The levels of relative humidity are at 100% all over the Maltese Islands. The air around our islands will continue to feel like a steam bath over the next couple of days,” Malta Islands Weather said in a Facebook post. 

“This is because the sun will continue evaporating the rainwater from the soil and vegetation,” the weather page explained.

High levels of relative humidity often lead to the air feeling much warmer and clammier than it actually is, especially during nighttime.

The weather page also projected expectations of a very warm and gusty southerly wind overnight and urged drivers to drive carefully as roads are extra slippery.

What do you make of this? 

READ NEXT: Man Hospitalised After Crash Between Motorcycle And Van In Pietà

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's either shooting film or out at sea. She's passionate about society and the culture that made her. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All