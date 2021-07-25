Malta To Get New Diving Wreck With Sinking Of Old Patrol Boat Off Żonqor Point

“This latest underwater attraction will be scuttled on Saturday 31st July. It will be placed between the wrecks of St Michael and Melita, at Żonqor point.”

“Excited to announce the date for the scuttling of our new wreck, the P33,” the association said.

Diving enthusiasts in Malta will soon have a new wreck to explore as a date has been set for the sinking of an old patrol boat off the coast of Żonqor in Marsaskala.

The P33 will be taken out to sea before holes are cut in its bottom in order for it to sink into place.

The PDSA said that the project had been in the pipeline for a number of years, while expressing its gratitude to the Malta Tourism Authority for its efforts in making the new site a reality.

Malta is home to a number of stunning dive sites and was ranked the second-best place to dive in the world back in 2017.

In recent years both the government and the Opposition have proposed the diversification of Malta’s tourism product and focusing more on niche markets such as diving.

In fact, the scuttling of the P33 as well as that of another vessel – the Hepheastus – were both included in a set of proposals for the tourism sector put forward by the Nationalist Party earlier this year.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has also remarked about the need for Malta to attract a larger portion of the international diving community, emphasising the need for new wrecks to improve Malta’s offering to divers.

