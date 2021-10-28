Malta’s Students With Behavioural Problems Left Unaided: Analyst Responds To Young Boy With Disorder Being Barred From School

A young Maltese boy with a behavioural disorder was barred from attending his new school, and one behavioural analyst has warned that a lack of resources and training is leaving educators at a loss when dealing with complex situations.

John* was diagnosed with Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD), meaning he can be uncooperative, defiant, and hostile.

His parents had even sent a detailed report to the school, which was never examined – until it was too late. He has now been barred from physical lessons following an episode in the classroom on his first day at a new school.

A behaviour analyst spoke to Lovin Malta to comment on the incident.

Certified behaviour analyst Natasha Attard explains what a teacher and school should do in such a scenario, as well as the lack of resources and medication-centred approach that make the field of behaviour a tricky one in Malta.

Attard said that before a student is asked to stay at home after repeated risky or disrupting behaviour, schools should preferably attempt to find an alternative learning space or add a second LSE for support.

“A zero-tolerance policy creates an environment that is less than tolerable of the needs of children with complex needs. Often, it’s also unrealistic, keeping in mind that behaviours are not in and of themselves the only difficulty a child will be facing.”

Besides, these kinds of behaviours often do not emerge out of nowhere. “The child would have a history of certain behaviours in their repertoire. If they don’t, and it does emerge “out of the blue”, there are other factors to consider – like physical health or personal emotional situations.”