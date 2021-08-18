Maltese Feminist Platform Call Out ‘Sick’ Comments After Bob Dylan Sexual Abuse Allegations

A local feminist platform has criticised comments seen online in response to sexual abuse allegations made against singer Bob Dylan. Bob Dylan was sued yesterday by a woman who was allegedly sexually abused by the musician almost 60 years ago, when she was 12 years old, in 1965. However, the news was met with a flurry of reactions on Maltese social media, with some casting doubt on the accuser, and other saying worse things. Għajjejt u Xbajt, shared some of the comments that they came across related to the case – and they were not pretty.

“Perhaps the reason it took 60 years is that even today, in 2021, people’s attitude is to blame the victim or ridicule any attempts at calling out sick behaviour,” they wrote in response to the comments. “It’s hard to distinguish what’s worse, harassment or knowing that one will be the butt of heartless, idiotic comments like these.” Some of the comments they featured saw accusations of the alleged victim being a “gold digger”, while others questioned the woman’s motives. Għajjejt u Xbajt is a platform dedicated to providing a non-judgmental, and well-informed perspective, often highlighting the presence of toxic masculinity within society.