Mark Camilleri Hopes His New Book On Malta’s Corruption Will Lead To Arrests: ‘Country Is In A Downward Spiral’

Mark Camilleri, Malta’s firebrand chairman of the National Book Council, will be publishing a book on the country’s corruption and hopes it will lead to major arrests.

Camilleri announced today that his book will centre around Malta’s political and financial crisis and will be published in October.

Mark Camilleri, who forms part of the Labour Party, took to Facebook to make the announcement, saying that he hoped the book would lead to several arrests and police investigations.

“Currently, the country is in a downward spiral, politically and financially while we experience a crisis both in governance and the economy,” he wrote.

“Labour politicians take comfort in the fact that the Labour Party has a big majority of the electorate and will win the next elections come what may, and nothing else matters. Values in politics have been decimated and the progressive values of the Labour Party are diminishing altogether.”

The post was met with scores of people thanking him and leaving behind overall positive comments. Some also feared for his safety and warned him to take care of himself.

A quick look at his Twitter account will also showcase the troubles he’s faced when it comes to writing a book of the sort. He shared that the process has affected his well-being and has consumed him. Initially, he also faced issues with getting an editor on board, but the situation has played out positively and he and his editor are working hard to get the book out.