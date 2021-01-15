As far as holidays are concerned, 2021 seems like it will be quite a decent year. Unlike other years, 2021 will keep the trend that 2020 had in terms of most public holidays not falling on a Saturday or Sunday. In total, we can expect a lot of mid-week breaks and quite a few long weekends too! Whilst, of course, we will be having a total of four public holidays land on a weekend, it’s definitely not the worst odds. Though there is certainly disappointment over the realisation that holidays landing on a weekend won’t offer extra leave, at least we can look forwards to 2021 having many opportunities to break up the week. So, if you need any help remembering what holiday is when? Look no further, Lovin Malta’s got you covered. Wednesday 10th February: St. Paul’s Shipwreck St. Paul’s Shipwreck will offer you a mid-week break that you already can start counting down the days to. Though it offers no promises of a long weekend, who can really say no to a nice pause to the weekly routine of work. Friday 19th March: St. Joseph’s Day Adding to the first long weekend of the year, St Joseph’s Day will be the time that we will be able to hopefully enjoy warmer weather. This day will also offer the chance to (pandemic dependent) potentially see colourful and lively processions through Rabat. Meanwhile, foodies can rejoice knowing that St Joseph’s Day will be the chance to taste the delicious and famed Zeppoli ta’ San Guzepp.

Wednesday 31st March: Freedom Day Typically, the day commemorating the departure of British Forces from Malta, this year it will offer the perfect mid-week freedom from life to enjoy some time to rest and relax in the warmer spring weather. Friday 2nd April: Good Friday This year Good Friday lands on an interesting time of year. Only a day after April Fool’s Day, it is certainly a curious thing to consider that April Fool’s will fall on the day meant to commemorate the Last Supper (Maundy Thursday). Yet, Good Friday will offer an excellent long weekend for everyone to enjoy in the Easter period and (pandemic depending) we may perhaps see some sort of the typical Good Friday festivities that Malta is famous for. Sunday 4th April: Easter Sunday Obviously, this falls on a Sunday, so it doesn’t offer us particularly exciting or additional holidays. At least we can stuff our faces with delicious figolli and easter eggs though! Saturday 1st May: Worker’s Day The second public holiday falling on a weekend, Worker’s Day will unfortunately not offer too much unless you typically work on a Saturday in the first place (and can get a day off). That said, 1st May offers a true start to warmer weather and spring in Malta. Across the country, there will doubtlessly be green as far as the eye can mostly see in some of the more picturesque parts of the country. Whether you go for a walk or a picnic or decide to do anything else, just remember that this day is meant to appreciate workers (a.k.a… you!)

Monday 7th June: Sette Giugno Kicking off June is a nice, long weekend thanks to Sette Giugno. With the weather doubtlessly being warm and beautiful, it will offer the perfect opportunity (depending on the pandemic situation in June), to enjoy some time in Gozo or anywhere outside. Perhaps if the COVID-19 situation and the vaccinations have been sped up, maybe there will be a chance to enjoy a long weekend in Sicily too? Only time will tell. Tuesday 29th June: L-Imnarja / St. Peter & St. Paul Though not giving a long weekend, L-Imnarja will be a perfect way to start the summer and give a small respite at the start of the week. Enjoy the summer and do whatever we can do when the time comes, spend some time with family or friends – maybe even go to the beach if you can. Sunday 15th August: Assumption Day Landing in one of Malta’s hottest times of the year, it will be a huge respite from slogging through the weeks in the merciless heat in Malta. A holiday is a holiday, and this one will be the perfect opportunity to retreat towards the beach or the comfort of anywhere that offers a way to remain cool and relaxed.

Wednesday 8th September: Feast of Our Lady of Victories Marking the end of the Great Siege of Malta in 1565, and also the end of summer (at least technically), this year the Feast of Our Lady of Victories will be a perfect mid-week break in a year that has been filled with holidays falling on a Wednesday. In a more optimistic view, perhaps this year we can celebrate not only the victory Malta had over the Ottomans in the Great Siege but perhaps we will be able to celebrate a victory against COVID-19 – both in Malta and at least in several other countries. However, we will have to see whether this becomes reality or not. Tuesday 21st September: Independence Day 21st September commemorates Malta’s independence from British rule in 1964, and it has been a long road from the days of the British in Malta. Not only does Malta now have economic and political freedom alongside joined the world’s largest trading bloc (the EU) – we have also another day to celebrate with our Independence. Wednesday 8th December: Immaculate Conception Day This year is filled with mid-week breaks, and honestly who could dislike that? As we ready ourselves for the Christmas period, perhaps this day will be when you start your Christmas decorating or even spend some time shopping. Alternatively, just take a lazy day – stay huddled under your duvet and stay watching the latest TikToks or the hottest Netflix series all day long. Monday 13th December: Republic Day Forming the-second, long weekend (and the last) of 2021, get any last-minute shopping done and definitely enjoy a nice, long weekend. The celebration of the creation of the Republic of Malta is a huge occasion in Malta’s history – after all, we’d still be a British Colony and now out of the EU if we’d never decided to gain independence or move towards the creation of a Republic. Saturday 25th December: Christmas Day Its Christmas once more! What else is there to say really? You can wake up, feel excited and ecstatic on what is definitely the most joyous holidays of the year. Even if it falls on a weekend, who cares? It’s literally Christmas.