Mount Carmel Reimagined: Maltese Architecture Student Shows What Mental Health Hospital Could Look Like

A keen architecture student took matters into her own hands and designed the mental health hospital Mount Carmel’s interior as it could be, keeping the patients’ well-being in mind.

Kirsty Borg, 21, stumbled upon the article in which Belle de Jong (the writer of this article) detailed her experience in Malta’s psychiatric hospital Mount Carmel. “This reading confirmed the customary stigma that has always surrounded these psychiatric facilities,” Borg said.

Keeping in mind the relation between an individual’s behaviour and mental well-being to their environment, Borg knows that “the behaviour, state of mind and cognitive processes of the individual are highly influenced by their environment.”

The article led her to imagine what appropriate spaces in a psychiatric hospital could look like.

“The handful of photos of the facility found online evidently depicted the inappropriate design of these spaces, which surely would inflict hesitation to any individual seeking help.”

Putting together the very few photos of the hospital that can be found on the internet, she realised the ‘unfortunate state’ of the design, “a design which supposedly needs to better the patient and their experience in the institute.”

Based off those images, she designed spaces that offer mental health patients the environment they need for their recovery.

The below visual shows the current and the potential design of a multiple-bed ward in the hospital.