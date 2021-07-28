OnlyFans Star Makes Over €2 Million In Less Than Two Years While Based In Malta

A Chilean woman who was living and working in Malta decided to start using OnlyFans after she realised her hotel job wasn’t going to get her through the month, LadBible reported.

She has currently made over €2 million, with money rolling in after her boyfriend promoted her on social media.

Mia Karina, 20, joined OnlyFans by the end of 2019 after learning how much money creators were making through the content subscription service. She used to work in a hotel in Malta, where she was making around €1,500 a month.

She had met her partner Marc Howard, 24, who suggested starting an OnlyFans career when they realised they needed to make more to comfortably live in Malta. Howard’s friend had suggested it to him, saying his cousin was making around $2,000 (€1,700) per month.

“At first I was curious when Marc mentioned it to me, but too shy to do it. As the weeks went on it was on my mind more and more. Life is not cheap in Malta and we needed the money,” Karina said.

After a few months, Karina joined a networking group with other OnlyFans models on Instagram, which is when it ‘really exploded’.