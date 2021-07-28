OnlyFans Star Makes Over €2 Million In Less Than Two Years While Based In Malta
A Chilean woman who was living and working in Malta decided to start using OnlyFans after she realised her hotel job wasn’t going to get her through the month, LadBible reported.
She has currently made over €2 million, with money rolling in after her boyfriend promoted her on social media.
Mia Karina, 20, joined OnlyFans by the end of 2019 after learning how much money creators were making through the content subscription service. She used to work in a hotel in Malta, where she was making around €1,500 a month.
She had met her partner Marc Howard, 24, who suggested starting an OnlyFans career when they realised they needed to make more to comfortably live in Malta. Howard’s friend had suggested it to him, saying his cousin was making around $2,000 (€1,700) per month.
“At first I was curious when Marc mentioned it to me, but too shy to do it. As the weeks went on it was on my mind more and more. Life is not cheap in Malta and we needed the money,” Karina said.
After a few months, Karina joined a networking group with other OnlyFans models on Instagram, which is when it ‘really exploded’.
“My earnings increased to $12,000 (€10,100) a month and kept going up. “Now I make around $250,000 (€211,700) a month on average.”
Today, she has made just over $2.5 million (€2.1 million) in total.
“The best thing about being on OnlyFans is being your own boss, and having the freedom to work from anywhere in the world while choosing your own schedule,” Karina said.
Howard adds: “What I want people to know is how hard she works for this money. For the past year she has been doing 12 to 15 hour days to manage the page and keep the fans coming. Her work ethic is above and beyond anything I’ve ever seen in a person before.”
Her boyfriend admitted that he was initially worried what people would think, as he didn’t want to be seen as the ‘bad guy’, but though he suggested making an OnlyFans, it was Karina’s idea to create the page.
And he said it actually made their relationship even stronger: “We spend more time together now, as we are able to work as a team and build something together.”
Currently settled in the UK, Karina has set up two companies and owns two properties.
“I plan to keep going until I have made enough for the investments I want to make. The idea is to eventually make passive income so I can slowly phase out OnlyFans and become more property focussed.”
Her boyfriend is supportive, saying he will be as long as it lasts. With an MA in International Development, Howard wants to set up an international humanitarian charity specialising in South America – and Karina hopes to invest in it.
