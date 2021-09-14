‘Out Of The Shadows’: Aditus Foundation Creates Safe Space For Sex Workers To Speak Up

Human rights NGO aditus foundation is creating a project to give a much-needed voice to sex workers in Malta, aiming to shed a light on their diverse experiences.

Malta’s underground sex industry remains largely unexplored, and though an escort recently shared her story with Lovin Malta, there are no safe spaces for sex workers to speak in – yet.

But that is about to change, as aditus’ project will provide online sex workers with a safe space to talk about their lives, experiences and dreams.

Marija Grech, the independent researcher leading the project, aims to research the sex industry in an intimate, respectful and inclusive way.

“Research to date has focused on the vulnerability and exploitation of sex workers, based on the understanding that sex work may never be a free human choice. Nonetheless, there is a large international movement that supports the idea that sex work – whilst often exploitative and abusive – may also be the result of a free and informed choice of men and women.”