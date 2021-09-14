‘Out Of The Shadows’: Aditus Foundation Creates Safe Space For Sex Workers To Speak Up
Human rights NGO aditus foundation is creating a project to give a much-needed voice to sex workers in Malta, aiming to shed a light on their diverse experiences.
Malta’s underground sex industry remains largely unexplored, and though an escort recently shared her story with Lovin Malta, there are no safe spaces for sex workers to speak in – yet.
But that is about to change, as aditus’ project will provide online sex workers with a safe space to talk about their lives, experiences and dreams.
Marija Grech, the independent researcher leading the project, aims to research the sex industry in an intimate, respectful and inclusive way.
“Research to date has focused on the vulnerability and exploitation of sex workers, based on the understanding that sex work may never be a free human choice. Nonetheless, there is a large international movement that supports the idea that sex work – whilst often exploitative and abusive – may also be the result of a free and informed choice of men and women.”
The aim of the research is not to favour or dismiss any view, but to demonstrate that Malta hosts a diverse community of sex workers.
She hopes these stories will allow the nation to better understand the human complexities of sex work, going beyond hurtful or misconceived stereotypes.
NGO aditus also hopes that this project will act as a key contributor to the ongoing national discussion on the reform of sex work and trafficking, as it will offer a unique insight into a sector that so far has only been spoken about, and not spoken to.
If you are an online sex worker, living in Malta and 18 years or older, you are eligible to participate in this research. All races, ethnicities, genders, sexualities, abilities, ages and all types of online sex work are encouraged to participate.
This project is funded through the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector on behalf of the Ministry for Social Inclusion and Wellbeing.
Send an email to [email protected] if you are interested or for more information.
