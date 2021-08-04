WATCH: Paceville Revellers Use ‘No Excessive Noise’ Street Sign As Party Gag

A video has emerged on social media of crowds celebrating in Paceville and using a ‘No Excessive Noise’ sign as part of the fun.

In the video, posted by Malta Daily, individuals can be seen stomping on the sign or carrying it around. Some are laughing and dancing with it, while others are chanting in unison.

This particular episode in Malta’s clubbing Mecca can be seen as layered in irony – a place known for loud and rambunctious behaviour having patrons parading around a sign of the sorts.