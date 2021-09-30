President George Vella Calls On Environment Minister To Restore San Anton Gardens

President George Vella has taken matters into his own hands and called upon Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia to restore San Anton Gardens.

This comes following an influx of negative reactions on social media to the garden’s current state, which is starting to resemble the likes of an abandoned place.

“The President has had enough of receiving complaints about the gardens,” sources close to the President said.

An “upset” President personally called Farrugia and asked him to restore the gardens to their deserved state, Times of Malta reported.

The head of Valletta Cultural Agency, Jason Micallef, had uploaded a batch of photos on social media earlier this week, showing broken pathways and shattered windows, which he described as “the abandonment of San Anton Gardens”.