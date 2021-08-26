Priestly Squabble At Għargħur Parish Church Ends In Mass Suspension

A Għargħur parish priest halted a mass on Tuesday after a previously banned priest decided to join the former just before Communion took place.

Eyewitnesses claimed that they saw the two engaged in a verbal dispute at the altar until Fr Christopher Galea, the parish priest, stopped the mass to return to the sacristy.

Adrian Cachia, who has been banned from performing any priestly duties, showed up in priestly attire and attempted to join Fr Galea at the altar.

“He insisted to stay on, so I simply stopped the mass and went into the sacristy. The mass continued after he left the church,” Fr Galea told Times of Malta.

The Archbishop’s Curia has in fact confirmed that Adrian Cachia is formally banned.

Cachia had been dismissed from the Franciscan order back in 2016 for alleged ‘insubordination’.

He contested this decision and the case is believed to still be pending.

Cover photo credit: Continentaleurope and Frank Vincentz

