Qas Kelb Ma Trid Tara: This Photo Of A Worker Being Held By A Leash Is Entertaining, Confusing And Angering Thousands

Earlier today, the latest entry in the endless encyclopedia that is “Only In Malta” started making waves online. In the shot, two workers can be seen working on a rail-less balcony which appears to at least be the second floor of a block of apartments.

Notorious reputations are hard to shake off. But if you drive around Malta looking up at construction sites, you get the feeling not much is being done to shake off the stereotype of lax health and safety regulations.

It didn’t take long for thousands of reactions, comments and shares to start pouring in, and people weren’t quite sure what to make of it.

“If you do a good job, I’ll give you a treat,” one user quipped, with another posing the vital question: “What if he sees a cat? Then what?”

But beyond the entertained – and at times savage – comments, others focused instead on the worrying issue at hand; Malta’s apparent disregard to proper health and safety on construction sites.

“This is tragic,” one woman commented.

“Where are those guys from the enforcement that were announced with such political pompousness?” one angered user asked. “Do you know how many more of these cases there are around Malta?”

