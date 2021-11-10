Red Cross Director Robert Brincau Replaces Alex Dalli As Prison Head

Robert Brincau will be taking on the new role of director of Malta’s Correctional services Agency.

He will now be running Malta’s prison after Alex Dalli resigned from his role as director of the Correctional Services Agency following another suicide in prison. Just months before Alex Dalli was already under scrutiny, when another inmate, this time a female, had also committed suicide.

Appointed by the Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Brincau is known for his previous role as the director of Malta’s Red Cross, leading emergency response services across various fields in Malta and Gozo.

Notably in recent months has been implementing many important changes within the organisation, in particular in the areas of welfare and security.