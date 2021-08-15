REVEALED: Here’s How Much Rent You’ll Pay To Live At University’s New Student Campus Hub

Welcoming new students as of 1st January, 2022, the freshly-built Campus Hub accommodation for students is situated right on the University of Malta doorstep – but it comes with a price tag. The Campus Hub features a pool with a green area, a bar, a fully equipped gym with discounted rates for residents, and parking for students and visitors alike. The prices are displayed per semester or academic year, made with exchange and international students in mind. You can also decide to stay for a few weeks if you’re willing to pay more. This newsroom inquired about the prices per academic year and semester. The most expensive room is €808 per month for the second academic semester – that’s more than the price of a two-bedroom apartment in the same neighbourhood. The cheapest option is a shared room in a cluster apartment at €488 per month if you plan on staying for an entire academic year.

There are two types of apartments available: a shared apartment and a cluster apartment. In a shared apartment, you’ll share a small kitchenette and one bathroom with two to four other students. In a cluster apartment, you’ll share a communal kitchen, dining and living area with up to 12 students. Within those apartments, you can opt for a single room if you value your privacy, or a shared room to save a dime and meet a fun roommate. In the cluster apartment, you can also choose to have an ensuite instead of a shared bathroom. 1. Single room in a shared apartment.

There are single rooms for the ‘calm and collected’, reads the Campus Hub website. The room has a single bed, a wardrobe, a mirror, and a small desk with drawers. The bathroom and kitchen are shared with two or three other students. For one academic year, which is nine months from 1st October to 3rd July, you pay €6,600. That comes down to €733 per month. If you choose to stay for one semester only, you’ll pay €780 per month for the first semester, and €808 for the second semester. 2. Single room in a cluster apartment.

A single room in a cluster apartment has the same interior as those in the shared apartments, but you’ll share a communal kitchen, dining and living area with up to 12 students. The bathroom is shared with one or two neighbours. In the cluster apartment, you can choose to have an ensuite bathroom or a shared bathroom. With an ensuite, you’ll pay €672 per month if you book for an entire academic year. For a semester, you’ll pay up to €762 per month. If you opt for the shared bathroom, it’s €639 per month. For either the first or the second semester only, you’ll pay €639 or €715 respectively. 3. Twin room in a shared apartment.

A twin room caters for two students, ideal for the ‘bold and bubbly’. The rooms have two single beds, two wardrobes, two bedside tables, two mirrors and two desks with drawers. With this option you will share a kitchen, a small living area with a TV, and a bathroom with three to four neighbours. For the whole academic year, this room costs €519 per month. If you book for one semester only, it’s €540 per month for the first semester or €560 per month for the second semester. 4. Shared twin room in a cluster apartment.

The shared twin room in a cluster apartment has the same interior as the shared twin room in a shared apartment, but with this option you’ll share a communal kitchen, dining and living area with TV with up to 12 people. The bathroom is ensuite or shared with two to four neighbours. You can choose to have an ensuite bathroom, which comes down to €504 per month if you book for a whole academic year. If you stay in this room for one semester only, it’s €540 for the first semester or €560 for the second semester. If you opt to have a shared bathroom, which is the cheapest option, you’ll pay €488 per month for a whole academic year, or €494 or €513 monthly for the first or second semester respectively.

For Erasmus+ and exchange students coming to Malta, the Campus Hub provides modern and comfortable accommodation for a short period of time. But the question remains: will students be willing to pay that price? Will you consider staying at the Campus Hub at university?