Robot On The Loose: Naxxar Resident’s Home Cleaner Makes A Dash For It 

We’ve often heard about lost dogs, lost cats, even lost parrots, but we’ve never heard of a lost robot before.

However, what happened to Charmaine Caruana was very real. After the Naxxar resident switched on her robot vacuum cleaner to clean her home, the machine somehow managed to disappear out of sight.

In a Facebook group for Naxxar residents, Charmaine said the robot moved out of the house and onto the street, Triq San Pawl, urging anyone who may have spotted it to please contact her.

“He found himself alone and he abandoned me,” she said, clearly seeing the funny side of things.