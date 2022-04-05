Robot On The Loose: Naxxar Resident’s Home Cleaner Makes A Dash For It
We’ve often heard about lost dogs, lost cats, even lost parrots, but we’ve never heard of a lost robot before.
However, what happened to Charmaine Caruana was very real. After the Naxxar resident switched on her robot vacuum cleaner to clean her home, the machine somehow managed to disappear out of sight.
In a Facebook group for Naxxar residents, Charmaine said the robot moved out of the house and onto the street, Triq San Pawl, urging anyone who may have spotted it to please contact her.
“He found himself alone and he abandoned me,” she said, clearly seeing the funny side of things.
So what does this mean?
If a bit of carpet rolled the wrong way can prove to be an obstacle too great for this robot to surmount, one can only wonder how it can cope with the great outdoors.
Chances are it’s either stuck somewhere or stolen.
Unless of course these robots’ powers are greater than we’ve ever given them credit for…
Are you going to take better care of your home robot from now on?