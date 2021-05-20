Malta Is Giving Free Lunches, Uniforms And More To Over 2,700 Disadvantaged Schoolchildren

Besides this benefit, every child on the scheme also receives free reading books, adapted according to their age.

It offers parents a choice between five benefits at the start of the scholastic year – free uniform, a free daily healthy school lunch, free stationery, free photocopies, and free extracurricular activities, including SkolaSajf, the Klabb 3-16 after school services and sports programmes through SportMalta.

Skema 9 (Scheme 9) kicked off in the 2016-17 scholastic year as an Education Ministry initiative to give a helping hand to disadvantaged schoolchildren.

Behind closed doors, almost 3,000 socially and economically vulnerable children across Malta are receiving some kind of aid from the state to help them go about their school lives.

Lovin Malta spoke to Josanne Ghirxi, director of the National School Support Services, and social worker Marija Zahra, to discuss how the scheme works.

First up, vulnerable children need to be actually identified and verified.

At the start of the scheme, schools used to identify vulnerable children themselves and pass on their details to the people at Skema 9. However, this wasn’t a totally effective method as children wouldn’t always be open about their economic difficulties.

The Department of Social Security was therefore roped in to identify vulnerable children within their database, and in fact, the number of beneficiaries tripled – from 900 during the 2016/17 scholastic year to 2,723 now. It has also been extended to include children who attend church schools.

Once the children are identified, their parents receive a letter at home with a website link and phone number through which they can apply and choose the benefit.

Different children from the same households can apply for different benefits, and the benefit can be changed every year.

Ghirxi and Zahra said that while many may assume school lunches are the most popular benefit, considering they’re handed out every single day throughout the scholastic year, demand for them is actually dwarfed by both uniforms and stationery.

They said this is because some parents tend to feel uncomfortable trusting strangers with their children’s school lunches seeing as they wouldn’t know what food they like to eat.

As it stands, around 230 children are receiving free lunches, based on a two-week rotating menu, with the chefs making sure to keep them as healthy and varied as possible. They also come with fruit and a bottle of water and are packaged in environmentally-friendly packaging.