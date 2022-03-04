Tony Drago, the legendary snooker player has put Malta on the map by climbing his way to the top of the leaderboards. That’s why Teatru Malta and Valletta Cultural Agency have teamed up to bring this legend’s story to life. Drago | It-Tvenvin ta’ ‘Tornado Tony’ is a theatrical piece that takes a look at the highs and lows of Tony Drago’s path to greatness. With Peter Galea being the only actor in this Maltese one-hander, audiences will have the opportunity to really dive deep into who Drago is, whilst seeing Peter Galea’s talents shine.

Written by André Mangion, conceptualised and directed by Sean Buhagiar, and with Charlie Cauchi handling the artistic and audiovisual direction of the show – Teatru Malta and Valletta Cultural Agency are collaborating with some of the best minds in the theatre world to tell the story of Maltese Falcon.

Drago made a name for himself on an international level when he won the Strachan Challenge Event 3 in 1993, and with his victory in the 1996 Guangzhou Masters tournament. Having a quick shot and a fiery temper, Tony Drago is loved and admired by many. Not afraid to throw around the occasional cue or two, Il-Tornado’s lighting fast playing speed and matching temper have helped his rise to fame.

This production will be in Maltese and is recommended for mature audiences (16+). Happening at the La Vallette Band Club, this production is nothing like straight theatre.

Opening night is on Friday 11th March, with performances happening every day up until Sunday the 20th March. Each show will start at 8pm sharp and will run for an hour. Don't be late, you never know what Drago might do. Make sure you get your hands on some tickets here, as they're selling out fast. Get ready to experience the marvellous moments and even the not-so-nice bits about climbing to the top. Precision, care, and power are all necessary traits on the road to success. Take a peek at the exceptional life of the legendary Tony Drago and meet the man behind the tornado.