‘Two Weights, Two Measures’: As Labour Packs Out Event, Musicians Left Wondering When They Can Play Music Again

As standing events, festi and a slew of other events continue to face severe mitigation measures, oftentimes leading to no event happening at all, artists and musicians were left feeling utterly ignored as they watched hundreds of people pack under a tent to follow Prime Minister Robert Abela’s speech at il-Fosos, Floriana today. Though meant to be seated, the event saw a boisterous Abela whip the crowd into an energetic frenzy, leading to countless standing ovations, cheering and clapping. Many people went maskless, and practically all of the government’s top brass – including Health Minister Chris Fearne and Transport Minister Ian Borg as well as other ministers – were on scene. Maltese DJ Daniel Blade shared an image of the tightly packed crowd, sarcastically saying: “events are back to normal. If someone tells you otherwise, show them this.”

Before Blade posted, an image by Transport Minister Ian Borg showing him in front of a crowd asking how he’s going to fit under the tent was being shared widely by those who have been repeatedly forced to cancel events or seriously minimise them over the last two years.

X Factor Malta judge and producer Howard Keith Debono also shared his thoughts on the disparity between private events, and government events. “The upcoming mass political rallies announced today and emerging photos of political organised events unfortunately continues to confirm that there is a two weights two measures policy when it comes to our industry,” he said. “Stand up mass gathering events are still not allowed, vaccinations are still mandatory to mass gathering events at the expense of the private sector resulting in huge losses. Then, when it becomes evident that this cannot continue further due to the backlash, the error is addressed.”

While Malta has loosened mask wearing rules recently, standing events are still not allowed. However, seeing hundreds – if not more – of people chanting, singing, clapping and shouting together under a tent as the country’s leaders clapped along with them does make one wonder how equally mitigation measures are being followed… if they are at all.

