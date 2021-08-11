Unbeatable Mrieħel Mess Angers Locals Tired Of Calling Cleansing Services Themselves

Mrieħel Industrial Estate is in a constant state of mess, with litter spread over the floor and even old objects dumped in the area.

A resident has reached out to this newsroom, saying the locals are “truly fed up with the mess that the estate is left in.”

Sending several pictures, she said these photos were taken from just one road.

As the area has been a mess for as long as she can remember, residents decided to call the cleansing department themselves.

“The area in Mrieħel is totally abandoned, we have been asking to have cleaners on a weekly basis for ages.”

After sending these photos to the cleansing department, cleaners came to sort out the area. However, they only cleaned one road rather than the entire industrial estate.

“We tried to contact the Malta Industrial Parks on various occasions, but no one wants to take responsibility,” the resident said.



Birkirkara and Qormi are the responsible local councils. Birkirkara has said they will be contacting Central Business District, the entity in charge of Mriehel Industrial estate, who will be taking care of clean up.

Qormi Local Council has not replied as of yet. Speaking to Lovin Malta, the Central Business District insisted that it cleans the area at least three times a week.

How is the cleanliness in your area?