Valletta’s Triton Fountain Lights Up In Solidarity With Ukraine
In another appeal of solidarity in the wake of Russia’s military assault on Ukraine, the Triton Fountain in Valletta has been lit up in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.
The gesture mirrors action taken by many other countries, who lit up prominent landmarks with the very same colours.
Landmarks such as the Empire State Building in New York, or the London Eye are two of such examples.
As the war to the east escalates, footage continues to make the rounds on online platforms, with Russian tanks and troops blazing their way towards the capital, a city being pounded by missiles since Friday.
