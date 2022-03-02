Vigil For Rita Ellul Will Be Held In Valletta Thursday At 6pm, Attendees Asked To Bring Candles

Malta’s Woman’s Rights Foundation (WRF) has called a vigil for Rita Ellul, the 49-year-old mother of three who was allegedly murdered in her home in Għajnsielem, Gozo.

The event will take place on Thursday 3rd March at 18:00, just in front of the Parliament House in Valletta.

Organisers have asked attendees to bring candles and flowers.

