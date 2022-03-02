Vigil For Rita Ellul Will Be Held In Valletta Thursday At 6pm, Attendees Asked To Bring Candles
Malta’s Woman’s Rights Foundation (WRF) has called a vigil for Rita Ellul, the 49-year-old mother of three who was allegedly murdered in her home in Għajnsielem, Gozo.
The event will take place on Thursday 3rd March at 18:00, just in front of the Parliament House in Valletta.
Organisers have asked attendees to bring candles and flowers.
You can catch the necessary details by clicking here.
View this post on Instagram
Ellul’s body was found in a home in Triq Dun Franġisk Mizzi, Għajnsielem, at around noon on Saturday. However, following an autopsy, the death is now being treated as a homicide, with a man set to be charged with her murder today at 1.30pm.
Malta has reacted in shock to the news, with some questioning whether this is another case of femicide in Malta in 2022.
Share to show your support for Rita Ellul’s family