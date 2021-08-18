WATCH: Animal Welfare Rescues Stranded Cat From The Edge Of Valletta Bastions

Praise has been heaped on the Animal Welfare Department on social media after its employees rescued a cat which appeared to be stranded at the edge of Valletta’s bastions.

Members of the Animal Welfare department were called to the scene by Stephen Spiteri, who came across the cat while on a morning walk.

In a Facebook post, he said he had tried to lure the cat away from the edge using a can of tuna but was unsuccessful.