WATCH: Animal Welfare Rescues Stranded Cat From The Edge Of Valletta Bastions
Praise has been heaped on the Animal Welfare Department on social media after its employees rescued a cat which appeared to be stranded at the edge of Valletta’s bastions.
Members of the Animal Welfare department were called to the scene by Stephen Spiteri, who came across the cat while on a morning walk.
In a Facebook post, he said he had tried to lure the cat away from the edge using a can of tuna but was unsuccessful.
Luckily, animal welfare were quickly on site and managed to rescue the case. A video of the rescue posted online has generated praise for the department from the public.
Spiteri thanked the Animal Welfare Department for its prompt response. “Thanks to Animal Welfare we managed to save the cat.”
If you ever encounter a similar situation, contact Animal Welfare at 79969918
