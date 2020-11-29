WATCH: Cars Parked At Ċirkewwa South Quay Dragged Into Sea After Bad Weather

د . إAEDSRر . س

Two unlucky drivers will have been left wishing they’d chosen better parking spaces after their cars were dragged into the sea at Ċirkewwa this morning.

A video posted to Facebook captured the exact moment the waves dragged a Honda Fit into the sea.

The vehicle, along with a Skoda Fabia, was parked along the Ċirkewwa South Quay, close to the Gozo Ferry Terminal.

This incident is a reminder of how powerful Mother Nature can be, and a reminder why you should never risk parking in an exposed area right next to the sea during the winter months.

