WATCH: Cars Parked At Ċirkewwa South Quay Dragged Into Sea After Bad Weather

Two unlucky drivers will have been left wishing they’d chosen better parking spaces after their cars were dragged into the sea at Ċirkewwa this morning.

A video posted to Facebook captured the exact moment the waves dragged a Honda Fit into the sea.

The vehicle, along with a Skoda Fabia, was parked along the Ċirkewwa South Quay, close to the Gozo Ferry Terminal.

This incident is a reminder of how powerful Mother Nature can be, and a reminder why you should never risk parking in an exposed area right next to the sea during the winter months.

