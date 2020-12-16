WATCH: Cometh The Hour: Soldiers To Run Across Malta And Gozo, Swim Between Islands For L-Istrina 

This Sunday, twenty soldiers from the air wing of Malta’s armed forces will attempt three tough challenges to raise money for L-Istrina.

One team will attempt to run across the length of Malta, a gruelling 125km journey that is expected to take around 14 hours to complete. Meanwhile, another team will attempt to run 40km across the length of Gozo and a third group will take the plunge in open water and swim from Gozo to Malta.