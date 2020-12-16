WATCH: Cometh The Hour: Soldiers To Run Across Malta And Gozo, Swim Between Islands For L-Istrina
This Sunday, twenty soldiers from the air wing of Malta’s armed forces will attempt three tough challenges to raise money for L-Istrina.
One team will attempt to run across the length of Malta, a gruelling 125km journey that is expected to take around 14 hours to complete. Meanwhile, another team will attempt to run 40km across the length of Gozo and a third group will take the plunge in open water and swim from Gozo to Malta.
The soldiers are raising funds for L-Istrina, an annual Boxing Day telethon in aid of the Community Chest Fund Foundation, which offers financial assistance to patients suffering from severe chronic illnesses.
And this year’s edition of L-Istrina is more significant than usual. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, traditional fundraising events such as Rockestra and the President’s Fun Run couldn’t be held this year, which ultimately left the Community Chest Fund with fewer opportunities.
“Discipline, dedication and responsibility,” the AFM said as it urged people to donate.