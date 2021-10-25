WATCH: Dangerous Driver Speeds At Reckless 160km/hr In Gozo Before Crashing Car Into Tree
Footage of a driver who sped across a quiet road in Gozo before crashing into an elderly man’s truck, sending it flying into a nearby tree, has emerged.
In the footage, someone can be seen filming the dashboard speedometer of the vehicle as it steadily increases in speed. Filmed in Triq Marsalforn, Gozo, the car eventually hits over double the allowed speed limit – before crashing into a car in front of it.
After the crash, the man exits his vehicle and films the car he slammed into resting in a tree over a valley.
The footage, first revealed by TVM, shows just how reckless some drivers can be on Maltese roads.
The driver, who has been described as “dangerous and negligent” crashed into the vehicle of a 71-year-old man after hitting around 160 km/hr on a road with a 60 km/hr speed limit.
Even worse is the fact that things could have ended even more negatively for the elderly Gozitan man in the crashed vehicle if the tree wasn’t there to stop his car from being pushed further into the nearby valley.
The incident occurred on 8th October at around 5.30pm.
