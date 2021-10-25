WATCH: Dangerous Driver Speeds At Reckless 160km/hr In Gozo Before Crashing Car Into Tree

Footage of a driver who sped across a quiet road in Gozo before crashing into an elderly man’s truck, sending it flying into a nearby tree, has emerged.

In the footage, someone can be seen filming the dashboard speedometer of the vehicle as it steadily increases in speed. Filmed in Triq Marsalforn, Gozo, the car eventually hits over double the allowed speed limit – before crashing into a car in front of it.

After the crash, the man exits his vehicle and films the car he slammed into resting in a tree over a valley.