WATCH: Eerie Moment Tsunami Sirens Blared In First-Ever Drill In Marsaxlokk
The Civil Protection Department performed an emergency drill in the case of a tsunami for the first time ever in Marsaxlokk.
Against a foggy backdrop, the exercise was held to raise awareness on the possibility of tsunamis in Malta.
The residents of the locality were informed that the drill would be taking place, and some had to be evacuated as part of it.
The drill ran from 10am until it was terminated at around 11:45am.
Officers from various emergency responder associations were on site as part of the simulation.
While there are no current fears that a tsunami may wipe out the island, geological experts had warned that Mount Etna may be at risk of collapsing and causing a massive tsunami that could potentially hit Malta.
Did you catch the drill?