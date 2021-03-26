WATCH: Maltese Man Goes Viral After Standing Up To Woman Shouting At Foreign Bus Driver 

An unidentified Maltese man has gone viral on social media after he was filmed standing up to a woman hurling abuse at a bus driver.

In two videos posted to TikTok the man can be seen telling the woman not to shout and act like a “savage”. It isn’t apparent from the video what the argument was about, but it appears that the woman was denied passage onto the bus because she did not want to pay for a ticket because she intended to stop at the next bus stop.

The woman tries to explain herself but she’s stopped by the man who insists that whatever her reasons, it did not justify her shouting at him.

“Leave him alone, he’s only doing his job,” the man tells her angrily.

At this point, the woman turns her anger towards the man, telling him to mind his own business. “Then don’t act like a savage,” he promptly replies.

The woman eventually backs off and walks away but only after threatening to beat the man up (nifqak).

What do you make of this?