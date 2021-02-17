WATCH: Nadur Filmmaker In Last-Ditch Attempt To Stop Construction Of 71 Apartments In Fields
With time ticking, filmmaker and photographer Chelsea Muscat has created a brief video to appeal against the proposed construction of apartments in her hometown of Nadur.
The video, filmed in support of heritage awareness group Malta Arch, shows the virgin land and farmers’ fields where the 71 apartments, along with 74 garages and a communal pool, have been proposed at Triq il-Qortin.
Up until 15 years ago, the land was ODZ (outside development zones), but it was rendered developable through the 2006 ‘rationalisation’ exercise.
Chelsea told Lovin Malta that she found out about the proposed project last week and realised she had to do something to save her hometown or at least help.
“I used to wake up to the sound of birds but now every morning is interrupted by the sounds of construction,” the voice in her video says mournfully.
“Don’t be fooled into thinking it’s another beautiful day outside because the sun is shining and sea is glistening.”
“One day in the near future you will wake up and it will be dark outside because the sun will be obstructed by the buildings we let them build and it will be too late.”
She urged people to email the Planning Authority to file their objections before the deadline this Friday and has provided a template objection to make it easier for people.
“If you enjoy Gozo’s natural beauty make it your duty to protect it as well or soon it will be gone,” she said.
