WATCH: Nadur Filmmaker In Last-Ditch Attempt To Stop Construction Of 71 Apartments In Fields   

With time ticking, filmmaker and photographer Chelsea Muscat has created a brief video to appeal against the proposed construction of apartments in her hometown of Nadur.

The video, filmed in support of heritage awareness group Malta Arch, shows the virgin land and farmers’ fields where the 71 apartments, along with 74 garages and a communal pool, have been proposed at Triq il-Qortin.

Up until 15 years ago, the land was ODZ (outside development zones), but it was rendered developable through the 2006 ‘rationalisation’ exercise.

Chelsea told Lovin Malta that she found out about the proposed project last week and realised she had to do something to save her hometown or at least help.