Watch: Stunning Finale To Malta Fireworks Festival As Pyro Show Lights Up Grand Harbour 

The Malta International Fireworks Festival closed off proceedings last night with a spectacular pyro show over the Grand Harbour. Now in its 17th edition, the week-long festival saw local and international fireworks factories light up the skies of Malta in multicolour.

The festival included a pyromusical competition, which was won by the UK’s Phoenix Fireworks, with Italy’s Magic Fire coming in second place and St Andrew’s Band Fireworks Factory in Luqa finishing third. It ended with the Malta Tourism Authority, which organised the event, putting on a pyro show over the Grand Harbour, one of Malta’s most scenic locations.

And they certainly pulled out all the stops, putting on a display that will live long in the memory of those who attended. Did you attend the Malta International Fireworks Festival last night?