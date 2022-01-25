Four-day working weeks may yet remain just a dream for the Maltese workforce, with Minister for Finance and Employment Clyde Caruana reiterating his stance on the matter.

Following his appointment in late 2020, Caruana expressed skepticism at the prospect of shorter working weeks amid the ever-growing trend across the globe. And posing the question two years later did not seem to change in the Minister’s stance.

“In the Netherlands, people normally work around 30 hours [per week], if not less,” Caruana told Lovin Malta. “But that can be justified because they have higher productivity, and their level of technology and human capital allows them to [do this].”

“Of course, I would be in favour, [so long as] we have the necessary conditions, as other countries do. Unless we meet those conditions, I don’t think [fewer working hours] would be realistic.”

“[We have] to be more productive than [we are] right now. If I would like to stay at home more, but keep my pay as is, this has to be justified through higher productivity.”