WATCH: Get Rewarded While You Pick Up Groceries At This Maltese Supermarket

Being the go-to supermarket ever since it opened its doors last year, Welbee’s is really optimising our grocery shopping in Malta. With eight locations dotted across Malta and an app filled with deals, your Sunday shop will never be the same. Available on both Google Play and the App Store downloading the Welbee’s app will unlock a whole new world of offers, cashback, and discounts created especially for you. All you have to do is download Welbee’s new loyalty app, create an account and make sure to scan your unique QR code at the register when you’re out shopping next.

Even spending €1 will help you rack up some points since each euro is a point. Some in store selected items will garner double points! That means even a jar of tomato sauce can earn you two points, so keep an eye out for the good stuff. Your points could even translate into a new pair of kicks, a well-deserved staycation, or even fuel for your car from one of their partnering service stations. Feed your soul with scrumptious food and fresh ingredients and get rewarded in the process.

With each €50 purchase, you get to pick between 400 extra points or €3 cashback. Welbee’s know just how much love and care go into preparing meals for yourself or your family so when you spend €100 or more you get to pick between four different rewards. And, let’s be real, if you’re shopping for the whole month then your total is bound to go over the €100’s. You can choose between a €7 cashback, 1,000 bonus points, 18 bottles of water, or 5 bottles of soft drinks. Between rewarding you for shopping, and offering account holders exclusive personalised offers, everyone should definitely have the Welbee’s app downloaded! You can check out the full terms and conditions of this app via this link. If you’re curious to learn more about how the loyalty program works have a look at the dedicated Redeeming Points page found on Welbee’s website. Tag someone who’s always looking for a good deal!