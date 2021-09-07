With 15 Destinations And Over 65 Weekly Flights, Air Malta Is Ready For Travel This Winter

Air Malta has launched its winter 2021/22 flight schedule, and it is clear that the airline is anticipating travel to continue to pick up by the end of this year.

With a planned 67 return flights weekly to 15 major European airports, Air Malta can’t wait to welcome passengers aboard their aircrafts this winter.

The winter flight schedule will start on the 31st October, connecting the Maltese to foreign destinations while also bringing in tourists in the low season.

Major hubs London and Paris will be served with an average of nine weekly flights each, while Munich, Rome, Vienna, Zurich and Catania will each be served an average of six times a week.

The airline will also be extending its services to the cities of Berlin, Dusseldorf, and Lyon for operation during winter. Other direct flights will be operating to Milan, Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt and Brussels.

Air Malta’s Executive Chairperson David G. Curmi said the company’s aim is to present a schedule that secures services to major European cities and key European airports whilst gradually building back up passenger and cargo capacity to be ready for Summer 2022.

“This schedule shows a strong commitment by Air Malta to the islands’ connectivity and to the local tourism industry.”