With 65% Of Catering Staff Vaccinated, Restaurants Don’t Want To Restrict Entrance To Vaccinated Guests Only

As Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that restrictions will be eased for vaccine-only restaurants from October 9th, an overwhelming majority of catering establishments said that they are not willing to restrict entrance vaccinated guests only.

The Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) found that 86.3% of the caterers that participated in their survey are not willing to restrict entrance to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders.

Over 90% of those who are not willing to waive such a restriction believe that the incentives proposed by Fearne do not justify such a measure.

The respondents said that their workforce isn’t in a position to adapt to the proposed vaccine measures, as only 65.3% confirmed that their staff is fully vaccinated.

Moreover, 87.7% of respondents also feel that the measures are an overkill on the industry given that Malta has declared herd immunity in July 2021.