Woman And Two Children Hospitalised After Traffic Accident On Naxxar Bypass

A woman and two children have been hospitalised after a traffic accident between two cars on the Naxxar bypass.

The incident occurred at 12:30 pm on Triq tal-Balal.

The woman and children, who are all under the age of 14, were injured after hitting a car, driven by a man aged 20 from Marsaskala.

At impact, the car swerved into another parked car and kept smashing into the wall.

A medical team was immediately called to the scene to access members of the Civil Protection Department.

The gravity of their injuries are still yet to be known.

As a result of this incident, part of the road has been closed to oncoming traffic.