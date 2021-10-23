Your Favourite Arts Festival In Malta Is Back! ŻiguŻajg Returns With Exciting Live And Digital Events This Autumn

ŻiguŻajg Arts for Children and Young People Festival returns this Autumn between the 19th and 28th of November, with an exciting live and digital programme filled with dance, visual arts and theatrical events for all the family to enjoy.

The festival returns to producing live theatre by local artists and creatives, with nearly half of the productions in the hybrid programme being live shows. The rest of the shows will be available on demand for families to enjoy through their online streaming platform.

Culture Minister José Herrera praised the festival for its efforts to make its events as accessible as possible, following last year’s successful switch to digital.

“The triumphant levels reached during last year’s edition have given us the impetus to aim even higher this time round, with this year’s artistic programme promising some exceptional material for our children to experience,” Herrera said.