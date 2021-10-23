Your Favourite Arts Festival In Malta Is Back! ŻiguŻajg Returns With Exciting Live And Digital Events This Autumn
ŻiguŻajg Arts for Children and Young People Festival returns this Autumn between the 19th and 28th of November, with an exciting live and digital programme filled with dance, visual arts and theatrical events for all the family to enjoy.
The festival returns to producing live theatre by local artists and creatives, with nearly half of the productions in the hybrid programme being live shows. The rest of the shows will be available on demand for families to enjoy through their online streaming platform.
Culture Minister José Herrera praised the festival for its efforts to make its events as accessible as possible, following last year’s successful switch to digital.
“The triumphant levels reached during last year’s edition have given us the impetus to aim even higher this time round, with this year’s artistic programme promising some exceptional material for our children to experience,” Herrera said.
And what’s also new this year is the introduction of sensory-friendly productions to its highly anticipated programme of events, whereby certain live events have been designed to create a welcoming and comfortable arts experience for people with specific sensory needs.
Chairman of Fondazzjoni Kreattivita Chairman, Rupert Cefai, explained that this initiative was introduced to keep the festival “wholly inclusive”, to which artistic director Marta Vella added that this is a “baby step” towards programming the festival for all audiences to enjoy.
This step in the right direction took months to plan and decipher, and Vella explained that though the festival lasts for ten days, the preparations leading up to the event are an ongoing process all year round. “We’ve been working incessantly, even during the height of COVID-19.”
Book your tickets here today, or simply head over to the website to find out more information.
