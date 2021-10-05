WIN: Two Massive Lovin Malta Giveaways At The KSU Freshers’ Week 2021

After withstanding two years of online learning and a pandemic, finally, the KSU Freshers’ Week is back and better than before. Naturally, Lovin Malta will also be joining the party! The KSU Freshers’ Week is the one event each year that welcomes students back to the University of Malta in fashion. This of course includes the countless stalls offering food, freebies, pamphlets, special offers and more; all showcasing that which uni-life has to offer.

What are we up to? Lovin Malta will be hosting vox pops on Monday, and will be present on-site for the rest of the week. Look out for Lovin Malta team members roaming the Quad and University grounds, including in-house junior journalist Sasha Vella who’ll be scouring for As to our many uni-student Qs. You might even encounter Instagram and TikTok marvels David Grech Urpani and Hailey Borg, who will be hyping up the KSU Freshers’ Week and, best of all, will not be attending empty-handed… All you have to do is spot our obnoxiously-red T-shirts to be in with the chance to nab some of our freebies and participate in our two different giveaways!

What are our giveaways? A. Three-month paid internship Are you a University of Malta student? You’re already half-way to nabbing a three-month paid internship with Lovin Malta! Our departments include: social media management, journalism and content writing, creative marketing, digital and SEO, and sales. All you need to do is complete our internship survey below (click here if the form does not render).

B. FREE marketing package and consultation with Lovin Malta We’ll also be giving away the chance to earning a FREE marketing consultation and branding package worth close to €4,000 (VAT included) to one lucky student organisation, or to business-minded student with a start-up. If this is more up your alley, you can complete our marketing consultation survey below (click here if the form does not render).

Ready to participate? See you at Freshers’ Week, and good luck to all students! Tag a University of Malta student right now and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and TikTok.

