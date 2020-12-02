Lovin Milied Is Now Online So Get Ready To Spread Your Christmas Cheer And Help Those In Need

Lovin Malta is kicking off the Christmas season with our fourth edition of the #LovinMiliedChallenge! This year, we want it to be bigger than ever… but we need your help to make it happen. Lovin Milied has become a great tradition at Lovin Malta. It is a time where we do whatever we can to help light up the holidays for vulnerable people and families all over Malta in the spirit of Christmas!

This year, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lovin Milied will be a little different. Instead of collecting physical gifts from the public and distributing them across Malta to the various foudations, we will be creating the gifts in-house to keep with the safety guidelines of COVID-19. Instead of boxes this year we have gone for bags and you can find all the info on how to participate below

To take part this year, just head to the Lovin Deals shopping platform to check out our page dedicated to the #LovinMiliedChallenge. Here’s How To Take Part… 1. Go to Lovin Deals 2. Scroll down and pick a bag 3. Once the bag has been added to your cart, click ‘Proceed To Check Out’ and that’s it, we take care of the rest! Once you have purchased your desired bag, we’ll put it together and have it delivered to its destination just in time for Christmas Day with the help of eCabs! Lovin Malta also extends an incredibly special thanks to JB Stores for having already kicked off this year’s Lovin Milied by donating 50 blankets as part of our blanket collections, and Piscopo Garden Centre for helping out by offering us a great discount on cute mini plants for our elderly package. Here are the different gift bags you can purchase: Gift Bag 1: Mother & Baby Bag

A Soft Towel, Comforter, Pack of Baby Wipes, Scented Soap for Mum, Hand Sanitiser, Christmas Decoration, Chocolate Treat (Father Christmas chocolate or similar) Price: €15.99 Gift Bag 2: Kids Bag (3-10)

Soft Toy (animal soft toy, teddy bear, cartoon soft toy, snowman soft toy or similar), Small Fun Present (yoyo, skipping rope, toy animal/ dinosaur, a pack of cards), Creativity Gift (crayons, colouring pencils, dried paint palette, activity book, colouring book, thin picture book, sticker book), Christmas Decoration, Chocolate Treat (Father Christmas chocolate or similar) Price: €13.99 Gift Bag 3: Older Girl’s Bag (11-16)

Cleansing Wipes, Warm Socks, Small Present (key chain, a pocket mirror, a purse, hair accessories or a piece of jewellery), Notebook Diary, Christmas Decoration, Chocolate Treat (Father Christmas chocolate or similar) Price: €14.99 Gift Bag 4: Older Boy’s Bag (11-16)

A Scented Body Spray, Warm Socks, Small Present (a wallet, sunglasses, a piece of jewellery, a pack of cards, hair gel), Notebook Diary, Christmas Decoration, Chocolate Treat (Father Christmas chocolate or similar) Price: €14.99 Gift Bag 5: Elderly Citizen Bag

Cosy Lap Blanket, Hot Water Bottle, A Small Plant, A Scented Soap, A Christmas Card In An Envelope To Open (can be anonymous or signed from you or your family), Christmas Decoration, Chocolate Treat (Father Christmas chocolate or similar) Price: €15.99 Blanket Collection

A Cosy Fleece Blanket For Individuals And Families Living At Hal Far Open Centre Price: €7.99 Due to COVID-19 regulations, all gifts will be quarantined at their respective new homes for a duration of 3 days before opened by their recipients. So I guess the question is, will you take part in Lovin Milied this year? Be a part of the #LovinMilliedChallenge 2020 edition and share this to spread the love this Christmas…

