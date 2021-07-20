Check Out The Inspiring Stories Behind The Designs Of This Year’s Malta Fashion Week

This year’s Malta Fashion Week runway was blessed with some gorgeous designs that were aimed to transmit inspiring stories and messages that, quite frankly, we all need to hear. The 2021 rendition of the fashion event was encompassed by bold looks, whimsical designs and local entertainment. It even saw the attendance of a number of local household names including instagram fashion bloggers Sarah Zerafa and Yazmin Zammit Stevens, along with hair-styling guru Stella Cini.

Taken by Oliver Pace

However, the main events were the designs presented to the audience by some of the best local talent our little island has to offer. Some of the collections that were shown had a unique message or story that perfectly encapsulated the designers’ spirits while also warming the hearts of the beloved audiences. Yana’s Jewellery kicked off the show with her collection ‘Retro Dreams’ filled with 80-90’s inspired designs. It consisted of monochrome outfits combined with neon-pastel statement pieces. These funky asymmetrical looks were described to be a girl’s dream summer outfit and so, the designs served as reminders that any girl can make her dreams come true.

Taken by Bernard Polidano

Parascandolo, on the other hand, presented ‘TRIP’. A collection that translated to a journey around Malta’s stunning islands. The designs reflected the beautiful acqua sea and the luminous night-time streets full of possibility, and the collection ultimately showed the unabashed craving for all the moments that have been missed in the past months.

Taken by Justin Ciappara

JAY fired up the second day of the show with his collection inspired by his late grandfather ‘Carmelo’ who passed away after losing a battle against skin cancer. The striking colours and voluminous dresses stem from his vibrant personality while the broken glass featured in some of the looks symbolises the pain he endured at the hands of his illness. The inverted ‘JAYS’ further symbolise the ups and downs thrown at us by life.

Taken by Max Russ

Ritienne Zammit provided the audience with a culture rich collection called ‘La Rinascita 21’. It was inspired by the architectural and artistic works from the period in history when Malta was occupied by the Order of Saint John of Jerusalem. This collection was described as a metaphor between the uprising of the Maltese island during the period of the Order of Saint John and the hopeful wait for the revival within the artistic sector.

Taken by Bernard Polidano

Fiona Couture presented her collection as the first show of the final day. ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ was inspired by the turbulent times that everyone in the world has collectively endured as a result of the pandemic. The message behind the designs is one of positivity It aims to celebrate life and act as a source of encouragement to open oneself to new experiences.

Taken by Justin Ciappara

These stories allow the audience to truly appreciate the craftsmanship behind each stitch and treat their clothes as something more than just fabric. Did we miss any inspiring designs from this year’s Malta Fashion Week?