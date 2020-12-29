Malta’s Biggest Facebook Meme Group Gets Temporarily Taken Down

Malta Pastizziposting, one of the country’s biggest satire and meme groups, was unexpectedly taken down earlier today… only to come back to life 20 minutes later.

Admins, moderators, and users were all equally confused as to what happened to the beloved group, especially as Facebook sent them a message that the group had violated Community Standards.

“One second it was up and notifications were pouring in, then all of a sudden it wasn’t,” a Malta Pastizziposting moderator told Lovin Malta.

“Instead we were getting panicked messages asking whether they had been banned or if the group had been taken down.”

This isn’t the first time Facebook had issues with the meme group. Only last October, Malta Pastizziposting admins received an official message from the social media giant saying that the group had been disabled “because it doesn’t follow Community Standards on adult nudity and sexual activity”.

This sudden takedown thus prompted the opening of a second Pastizziposting – aptly called ‘Malta Pastizziposting It-Tieni’.

This incident taught the group’s admins to remain cautious at all times – so much so that there’s a third version of the group, ‘Malta Pastizziposting It-Tielet’ already up and running, just in case.

“It only lasted about 20 minutes, but that was enough time for an influx of membership requests for Pastizziposting it-Tielet and a whole lot of memes from people who thought we were about to go through that whole ordeal all over again,” the moderator continued.

Tag a pastizziposter