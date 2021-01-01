Malta’s Biggest Names List Their Favourite 2020 Personalities
From frontliners working their hardest to keep us safe during a global pandemic to entertainers putting a smile on our faces against all odds, a number of individuals were key in making the past year a tad more bearable.
They helped shine a light on some of the country’s most hardworking personalities.
Here are Malta’s biggest figures’ favourite personalities of 2020. Here we go!
1. Roberta Metsola
“Jon Mallia and the team behind Kaxxaturi.”
2. Joseph ‘Kapxi’ Mangion, Aaron Farrugia, and Howard Keith Debono
“Professor Charmaine Gauci.”
3. Bernard Grech
“All those individuals directly involved in the culture and arts. These have suffered the greatest blow during the pandemic and despite all they continue to shine through.”
4. Byron Camilleri, Miriam Dalli, Rosianne Cutajar
Haley Bugeja
Byron Camilleri: “Haley Bugeja. A young, talented footballer who is making Malta proud abroad.”
Miriam Dalli: “Haley Bugeja. She’s a powerhouse and a role model for many and she managed to unite a country behind her!”
Rosianne Cutajar: “Haley Bugeja for breaking gender stereotypes and her outstanding performance with international football teams.”
5. Peppi Azzopardi
“Andrew Azzopardi – this year, Andrew defended the disadvantaged and was a prime example of what a Maltese intellectual should be.”
6. Joe Giglio
“Neil Agius… no pomp, solid hard work and creates awareness on issues we sometimes forget.”
7. James Ryder
“This is a tough question but I will have to give the prize to Henry Galea. Super charismatic make-up TikToker who gained a serious following. Not into makeup myself but I respect the achievement.”
@henrygaleaWait for it…. 🧸🎄 THANK YOU FOR 350K 😭 I’m going live tomorrow at 6pm GMT+1 🥰 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##makeup ##makeupartist♬ COPYCAT x Bad Guy – rapidsongs
8. Bjorn Formosa
“Maybe Dun Victor Grech who showed great resilience and contemporary ideas over his 91+ years of existence.”
9. Chris Fearne
“Joseph Calleja. He is probably the outstanding Maltese personality of the decade.”
10. Adrian Zammit
“Mintoff.”
11. Daniel Holmes
“JC baby, Johnathan Cilia.”
12. Eileen Montesin
“X-Tend, who managed to keep my viewers happy even with all limitations due to the pandemic.”