Adorable Makjetta Singer Got ‘Confused’ On Malta’s Got Talent After Last-Minute Change To Performance

Traditional Maltese singer Jomike Agius said his talented young son Lydon got confused during last weekend’s Malta’s Got Talent semi-final after their makjetta had to be changed three days before the performance. “It’s true that Lydon forgot three lines from a song that was prepared two weeks ago for Malta’s Got Talent, but whose last verse had to be changed three days earlier,” Jomike wrote on Facebook. “Lydon got confused between the way the song originally was and the way it was arranged in the past three days.”

Despite this unfortunate slip-up, Jomike and Lydon soldiered through the rest of the makjetta, which was an original take about how life has changed since the pandemic. And they won the hearts of the Maltese public, who voted them through to the final as one of the top two acts of the night, giving them a shot at winning €25,000. “In my opinion, talent, especially in a child as young as Lydon, isn’t measured by a small mistake like this,” Jomike said. “It’s only those who do nothing that make no mistakes.” “Many professional artists have got stage fright, but although Lydon was shaken he didn’t lose heart and that’s what’s important for me.”