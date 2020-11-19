As Malta’s Got Talent Dance Trio Eliminated Due To COVID-19 Quarantine, Petition Pleads For Their Return

A petition has been launched in a last-ditch attempt to save a Malta’s Got Talent dance group which suddenly got eliminated for COVID-19 quarantine reasons. Yada ’N’ Heels had qualified to the semi-finals and were scheduled to perform this Sunday. However, the show’s organisers announced today that the trio had been eliminated due to a “COVID-19 related issue” and had been replaced by Izzy. Catriona Cuschieri, a close friend of one of the Yada ’N’ Heels dancers has now launched a petition, urging Malta’s Got Talent to wait out the dancers’ quarantine and postpone their performance to the second or third semi-final. Yada ‘N’ Heels’ Audition: Izzy’s audition: She told Lovin Malta they were replaced because one of the dancers had close contact with a positive case and was instructed to remain in quarantine till 22nd November, the same day as the semi-final. “I was dumbfounded at their lack of sympathy,” she said. “It’s not like they broke some of their rules.”

“Rather than working around the situation, to try and solve the unpredictable and uncontrollable issue, MGT simply chose to remove them from the competition,” the petition reads. “It is clear that the production could have waited out the act’s quarantine situation and just postponed their performance to the 2nd or 3rd Semifinal.” “We are going through an unpredictable period as this pandemic is beyond everyone’s control. It is not the time to stick by rigid rules, but should rather try to be most reasonable. It is no one’s fault where quarantine occurs and it is why the most fair decisions shall be taken.” “We shall keep in mind that this act earned their spot fair and square and it is beyond unfair and inconsiderate that MGT has made such a rash and unjust decision.”