BREAKING: Father-Son Duo Jomike And Lydon Crowned Winners Of Malta’s Got Talent

Jomike and Lydon have officially won the first edition of Malta’s Got Talent.

The duo won the hearts of Maltese people with their traditional makjetti duets, belting out original tunes about relatable subjects, like how life has changed since the pandemic and how they can’t wait until the vaccine arrives in the sem-final.

Jomike and Lydon clearly weren’t going to let last time’s minor slip up deter them from snagging the MGT crown and that €25,000 cash prize. 

Meanwhile, dance group Concept of Movement came second and top-performing prodigy Ria Gauci came third.

What do you think of Jomike and Lydon’s win?

