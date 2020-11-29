Father-Son Duo Of Makjetta Singers Conquer Slip-Up To Qualify To Malta’s Got Talent Final

Jomike and Lydon Agius, a father-and-son duo of traditional Maltese singers, have qualified to the final of Malta’s Got Talent, putting to bed a slip-up during the performance.

As the pair sang an original makjetta about how life has changed since the pandemic and how they can’t wait until the vaccine arrives, Lydon slipped up and forgot his lines.

However, the Maltese public didn’t mind and sent them through to the final as one of the top two acts of the night, along with dance group Concept of Movement.

Young dancer Ria Gauci also qualified to the final, seeing off singer-pianist Emma Cutajar in a public vote after the four judges couldn’t reach a consensus over which act to send through.

What do you make of the three acts who qualified to the final tonight?